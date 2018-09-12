Armenia delegation head to PACE recommends Political Affairs and Democracy committee to discuss domestic situation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The domestic political situation and the recent developments in Armenia have been discussed in the sitting of the Committee on Political Affairs and Democracy of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Arpine Hovhannisyan – Head of the Armenian delegation to the assembly said on Facebook. Hovhannisyan also serves as Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Armenia.

She said that the discussion also included the criminal cases against former President Robert Kocharyan and other former officials.

“I have presented facts, videos and [reports]. The content of the [audio] recording between the NSS director and the SIS chief was also discussed,” she said, referring to the leaked audio recording of a wiretapped phone conversation between National Security Service director Arthur Vanetsyan and Special Investigative Service director Sasun Khachatryan.

She said that as result of the discussion, the committee decided to address a letter on behalf of the Committee on Political Affairs and Democracy to the Monitoring Committee, recommending to carry out monitoring in Armenia for ensuring the rule of law in Armenia and the independence of the executive and judicial branches of the government.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan