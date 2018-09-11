Nikol Pashinyan assesses wiretapping of NSS Director and SIS Chairman a conspiracy against the state

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has tasked the National Security Service of Armenia to reveal in shortest period the people standing behind the wiretapping the conversation between NSS Director Artur Vanetsyan and Chairman of the Special Investigation Service Sasun Khachatryan. The PM assesses the wiretapping as a conspiracy against the state, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said during the campaign of “My step” block.

“I want to say that this is a conspiracy, a crime against the statehood of Armenia. I have tasked the NSS and the Police to discover those standing behind the conspiracy in the shortest period and to subject to the strictest accountability”, the PM said.

The PM recalled that when he was still the editor-in-chief of “Armtimes” newspaper, he had published information that some oligarchs and people linked with high ranking officials has acquired wiretapping equipment by money plundered from the people and parallel to the state bodies created their own special services. The PM added that all these so-called services will be discovered and eliminated.

“All the illegally armed groups will surrender weapons and I task the NSS and the Police from here to conduct raids and force the oligarchs, high ranking officials and their bodyguards to surrender weapons”, Pashinyan said, and addressing NSS Director Vanetsyan and Police Chief Valery Osipyan said that he expects to listen to their reports in two hours about the works they have done in that direction.

