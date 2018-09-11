Shant 2018 – conditional terrorists invade into Armenia from Turkish border

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. In the sidelines of “Shant-2018” drills conditional terrorists have invaded into Armenia together with refugees from the Turkish border, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Defense Minister Gabriel Balayan told the reporters during a press conference at the Defense Ministry on September 11.

“There is some advance from the Turkish border. A group of refugees has invaded in, among whom there are also terrorists trying to destabilize the situation”, the Deputy Minister said.

According to Balayan, Armenia cooperates with the Russian frontier troops on duty on the border with Turkey to neutralize the threat.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan