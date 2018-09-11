Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-09-18
YEREVAN, 11 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 September, USD exchange rate up by 0.46 drams to 485.41 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.50 drams to 562.83 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.92 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 5.30 drams to 632.73 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price down by 18.16 drams to 18674.49 drams. Silver price вup by 0.67 drams to 221.84 drams. Platinum price вup by 339.20 drams to 12438.21 drams.
