SHANT 2018: Parliament staff holds consultation as part of ongoing drills

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. On September 11th, the staff of the Armenian parliament has conducted the planned functions upon receiving the corresponding signal.

The press service of the parliament said that Secretary General, Chief of Staff of the parliament Ara Saghatelyan has chaired a consultation where the staff were briefed on the planned actions under the event.

The necessary working groups were formed and special functions were set. The staff entered a 24/7 duty and the departments were given simulated tasks:

Relevant departments were tasked to update the information package on the Azerbaijan-Artsakh conflict for providing it to international partner parliaments and interparliamentary organizations. The package will include the clear stance and grounds of the Armenian side, as well as the facts proving the state-sanctioned anti-Armenian policies in Azerbaijan.

Contact the Inter-Parliamentary Research and Information Network. Notify colleagues on readiness to provide information on the developments.

Provide four-language notifications with the purpose of providing to relevant departments of partner parliaments.

Carry out 24/7 monitoring of foreign information platforms and provide hourly updates on results.

Carry out monitoring of Azerbaijani-language websites and social media with the involvement of experts from partner organizations and report updates every 2 hours. Urgent information must be reported immediately.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan