MP Edmon Marukyan expresses ‘selfless’ support to Pashinyan, dismisses rumors on ties with Republicans

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Member of Parliament Edmon Marukyan assures that he and his team, the Yelk faction, selflessly support Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his government.

He slammed rumors of their ties with Republicans as a result of black PR campaigns against them.

“No one has forgotten that we were the only force which had a clear stance that it was necessary to vote against Serzh Sargsyan becoming prime minister. It was after this that thousands of people joined us. And since that day we selflessly defend Nikol Pashinyan and the government,” Marukyan told reporters.

He said that they don’t have close ties with Republicans because they support Pashinyan. He ruled out any support from Republicans in the elections, claiming that the rumors are black PR.

“As an anti-revolution force I considered the HHK, and now Robert Kocharyan has also joined,” he said.

Speaking about PM Pashinyan’s speech at the rally of the My Step alliance, he said that it was a campaigning speech. He assured that the PM did not refer to them when he said “those who present themselves as fake revolutionaries”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan