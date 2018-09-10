Russian TV showcases Altair heavy-duty UAV
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Zvezda TV channel has showcased the Altair heavy unmanned aerial vehicle.
According to bmpd blog, the video features the testing of the third prototype of the UAV, which is under development in Russia’s Kazan at the order of the defense ministry.
The 3-ton vehicle, with a wingspan of 28,5 meters, is capable of carrying up to 2 tons of payload. It can reach an altitude of 12 kilometers.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
