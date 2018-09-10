Armenia to export meat to United Arab Emirates

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment of the UAE and the State Service for Food Safety of the Ministry of Agriculture of Armenia have been engaged in negotiations for a long time over exporting meat and meat products from Armenia.

The State Service for Food Safety told ARMENPRESS that authorities of both countries have already confirmed the certificate of exporting meat and meat products from Armenia to the UAE.

The service said that the exports will not only encourage trade turnover growth, but will also contribute to strengthening of bilateral business ties and development of mutually beneficial cooperation.

