Armenian footwear manufacturers participate in Moscow int’l expo

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. With the support of Business Armenia, 10 Armenian footwear manufacturers will participate in the MosShoes 2018 international expo held in Moscow from September 10 to 13, Business Armenia said in a press release.

Over 600 other companies from 30 countries participate in the event.

Armenian products are presented in the middle and high pricing segment. The 6 companies representing Armenia are Simona, Babinni, LKR, Luna, Elma, and Serabian.

“The Armenian footwear production has increasingly improved its quality and thus became more competitive in the international market. Participation in the expo allows us to attract the attention of the buyers that is currently centralized on Turkish production” head of the event department of Business Armenia, Mr. Markus Azadian said.

MosShoes is one of the largest industry expos in Eastern Europe that is held 4 times a year. The MosShoes Autumn 2018 is expected to have over 12,000 professionals, distributors and large-scale buyers visiting the event. As a result of participation in the previous expo, the Armenian companies have signed contracts worth over 277 million AMD.

