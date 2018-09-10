NYC subway station reopens for the first time since 9/11

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. New York’s Cortlandt Street subway station reopened Saturday afternoon after being closed since the Twin Towers collapsed on top of it on September 11, 2001, CNN reports.

"WTC Cortlandt is more than a new subway station. It is symbolic of New Yorkers' resolve in restoring and substantially improving the entire World Trade Center site," Metropolitan Transportation Authority chairman Joe Lhota said in a statement.

The new station is fully accessible, and features several kiosks where commuters can get information or call for assistance.

The artwork in the station, titled "Chorus," is an understated white marble mosaic that adorns the station walls bearing text from the 1776 Declaration of Independence and the 1948 United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Artist and Ohio State University professor Ann Hamilton attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony and talked to NY1 about seeing her piece unveiled.

"It's just incredibly beautiful to watch people very quietly respond to, I think, the weight and the importance and the materiality of the language that's on the wall," Hamilton said.

"The successful construction of the WTC Cortlandt station in the city's most challenging building site represents our ability to deliver on our promises to modernize and rejuvenate the subway system," NYC Transit President Andy Byford said in a statement.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan