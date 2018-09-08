Pashinyan, Putin did not discuss Russia’s cancellation of arrest warrant for March 1 fugitive during Moscow meeting

MOSCOW, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan says he has not discussed Russia’s cancelling of the arrest warrant for former defense minister Michael Harutyunyan during his meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

“We did not discuss [individual] issues. Therefore, I believe that this is a matter of further cooperation of law enforcement agencies of Armenia and Russia,” Nikol Pashinyan told a press briefing in the Russian capital, ARMENPRESS correspondent reported.

Michael Harutyunyan is wanted by Armenian law enforcement agencies on charges of breaching constitutional order during the March 1 events in 2008. Armenia issued an international arrest warrant for the former defense minister, but earlier Russia cancelled the warrant on its territory.

The March 1 case is an ongoing investigation into the deadly post-election clashes in 2008, when 10 people died.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan