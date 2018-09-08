PM Pashinyan highlights transforming Armenia from agricultural to high tech economy

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan thinks that the Government should make efforts aimed at transforming Armenia’s economy from agricultural to high-tech-based, the correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports from Moscow that PM Pashinyan said in a meeting with Russian-Armenian businessmen in Moscow.

During the meeting PM Pashinyan highlighted the development of textile, shoe production, light industry, jewelry, food industry, tourism, intensive agriculture. “But in general, our strategic vision is that we should make efforts for transforming Armenia from agricultural economy into high-tech-based, because it also stems from our security needs”, the PM said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan