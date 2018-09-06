Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 September

Turkey’s Erdogan to visit Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will depart for Azerbaijan on an official visit, the Turkish media report.

According to reports, Erdogan will visit Azerbaijan on September 15.

His last visit to Baku was held in July 2018.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 




