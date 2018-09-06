Armenia’s Audit Chamber and Russia’s Accounts Chamber sign cooperation agreement

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Audit Chamber of Armenia and the Accounts Chamber of Russia have signed a cooperation agreement within the framework of the 13th Sitting of Heads of Supreme Financial Control Bodies of CIS member states.

The agreement was signed by Russia’s Accounts Chamber president Aleksei Kudrin and Armenia’s Audit Chamber president Levon Yolyan.

The main topic of discussion at the session was the role of information technologies in developing public administration and raising efficiency.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan