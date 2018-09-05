Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 September

Actor Hovhannes Azoyan joins Civil Contract party

Actor Hovhannes Azoyan joins Civil Contract party

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian actor Hovhannes Azoyan has joined the Civil Contract Party, member of the party’s board Alen Simonyan said on Facebook. Simonyan is a Member of Parliament from the Yelk faction.

Simonyan posted information about Azoyan’s membership to the party on his Facebook account, and said: “Welcome, Hovhannes Azoyan.”

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration