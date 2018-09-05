Actor Hovhannes Azoyan joins Civil Contract party

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian actor Hovhannes Azoyan has joined the Civil Contract Party, member of the party’s board Alen Simonyan said on Facebook. Simonyan is a Member of Parliament from the Yelk faction.

Simonyan posted information about Azoyan’s membership to the party on his Facebook account, and said: “Welcome, Hovhannes Azoyan.”

