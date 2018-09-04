Authorities launch criminal proceedings based on HETQ investigative journalism agency’s report
14:08, 4 September, 2018
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Special Investigative Service of Armenia has launched a criminal case on fraud and misconduct of officials based on an article by HETQ Investigative Journalism agency. The article is titled ‘Vladimir Gasparyan has become the owner of a 3 million dollar mansion with 200,000 dollars’.
Gasparyan is the former Police Chief of Armenia.
An investigation is underway, according to the Special Investigative Service.
Vladimir Gasparyan is a Lt. General who served as Police Chief of Armenia from 2011 to 2018, when he was fired in May.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | AMP Version