Authorities launch criminal proceedings based on HETQ investigative journalism agency’s report

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Special Investigative Service of Armenia has launched a criminal case on fraud and misconduct of officials based on an article by HETQ Investigative Journalism agency.  The article is titled ‘Vladimir Gasparyan has become the owner of a 3 million dollar mansion with 200,000 dollars’.

Gasparyan is the former Police Chief of Armenia.

An investigation is underway, according to the Special Investigative Service.

Vladimir Gasparyan is a Lt. General who served as Police Chief of Armenia from 2011 to 2018, when he was fired in May.

