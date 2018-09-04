Japan issues evacuation advisories to nearly 300,000 as typhoon Jebi approaches

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Japan issued evacuation advisories for almost 300,000 people and canceled hundreds of flights in the face of strong winds and heavy rain as typhoon Jebi roared north and was set to make landfall later on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

Jebi - whose name means “swallow” in Korean - is the latest harsh weather to hit Japan this summer following deadly rains, landslides, floods and record-breaking heat that killed hundreds of people.

Evacuation advisories were issued for some 280,000 people as the wind and rain began picking up.

Nearly 600 flights were canceled, along with scores of ferries and trains, NHK public television said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan