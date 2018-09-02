‘Protection of Artsakh’s interest is our sacred duty’ – Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov tells colleagues in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov had a meeting on September 1 with Artsakh’s Speaker of Parliament Ashot Ghulyan and local lawmakers in Stepanakert.

The sides discussed issues related to cooperation between the parliaments of both countries, the press service of Artsakh’s parliament said.

In his speech, Sharmazanov in part said: “The protection of Artsakh’s interests has been and continues to be our sacred duty. We will continue protecting the inseparable right of self-determination of the people of Artsakh in all international parliamentary arenas. I am convinced that the international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh isn’t far off.”

