US Open 2018: Novak Djokovic beats Richard Gasquet

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Novak Djokovic stayed on course for a quarter-final meeting with Roger Federer after beating France's Richard Gasquet in straight sets to move into the US Open last 16, BBC reports.

Sixth seed Djokovic, US Open champion 2011 and 2015, won 6-2 6-3 6-3 on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

It was his 13th victory over Gasquet in 14 career meetings.

"It was a great match from the beginning to the end," said Djokovic, who will next face unseeded Joao Sousa.

"He's a fighter, he's a grinder," Djokovic said of Sousa. "He will not hand you the victory, you've got to earn it."

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan