Interpol assists Armenian police in locating fugitive nephew of ex-president Sargsyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Interpol is assisting Armenian law enforcement to locate Narek Sargsyan, the fugitive nephew of former President Serzh Sargsyan, Police Chief of Armenia Valeri Osipyan told reporters today.

Osipyan said they are cooperating with both the central bureau and international structures of Interpol.

“I think we will succeed,” he said.

Narek Sargsyan is the son of Alexander Sargsyan, the younger brother of former President Serzh Sargsyan.

He is wanted since early July this year.

Law enforcement agencies searched the home of Narek Sargsyan amid an ongoing investigation and discovered large amounts of cash and jewelry of unknown origin. A court later issued an arrest warrant for Narek Sargsyan and one of his bodyguards.

