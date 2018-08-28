Eurasian Week forum to be held in Yerevan in October

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Week forum will be held in Yerevan from October 22 to 24 within the frames of which the jewelry producers and suppliers and the representatives of the leadership will jointly discuss new digital solutions for the protection of the jewelry market, reports Armenpress.

The idea of creating a jewelry holding company in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the development prospects of the Eurasian jewelry distribution network will also be discussed.

The discussions titled “Jewelry industry upload from workshop to brands” will be dedicated to the development of jewelry distribution network in markets.

The discussions will also focus on how to organize the export of jewelry products from the EAEU member states to the global market.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan