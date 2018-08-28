ARF is confident their candidate for Yerevan Mayor will run very right cadre policy if elected

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) party is confident that their candidate for Yerevan Mayor Mikayel Manukyan is well aware of the problems of the city and will run a very right cadre policy if elected, ARF faction head Armen Rustamyan told reporters, Armenpress reports.

“As a skilled head Mikayel Manukyan has demonstrated himself at best. And we believe that the city needs skilled leadership. He is familiar with the situation in Yerevan. The mayor must first of all know the city at best, what problems it faces”, Rustamyan said.

According to him, the key indicator of any leadership is what cadre policy it runs. The mayor should find the best cadres who will solve all problems of the city. “I have no doubt that Mikayel Manukyan will do that”, he said, adding that not all old cadres should be dismissed, those, who worked well, should remain in their positions.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan