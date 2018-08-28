Armenia’s healthcare minister to meet Russian counterpart in Moscow

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan and his delegation will meet with Russia’s minister of healthcare Veronika Skvortsova in Moscow, the Armenian healthcare ministry said in a statement, reports Armenpress.

“The Armenian healthcare minister’s delegation is in Moscow. Minister Arsen Torosyan’s meeting with his Russian counterpart Veronika Skvortsova is scheduled. The Armenian and Russian healthcare ministers will discuss issues relating to further intensifying the bilateral partnership, boosting the current level of relations, as well as will touch upon the process of joint programs”, the statement said.

During the Moscow trip the Armenian delegation will also meet with Anna Popova, Head of the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan