Arsenal vs West Ham: Mkhitaryan in starting lineup

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. London’s Arsenal vs West Ham match will be held today at 18:00 Yerevan time, reports Armenpress.

Armenian national football team captain and Arsenal’s midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is in the starting lineup.

