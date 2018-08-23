We should provide assistance to farmers – Armenian PM

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. The state should assist the farmers to recover by contributing to the economic development, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s government session, Armenpress reports.

In response to the question on providing assistance to farms, the PM said: “By saying state assistance we usually understand implementation of some kind of subsidy. But state assistance also means to study that maybe sowing something else in that soil a person can spend less and gain more profit. Our actions should be based on another logic, we need to assist the person to recover, rather than to appear in the same situation every year. There is no water, there is drip irrigation: if the assistance is directed for the economy to really develop, that assistance is understandable. But as of now we have assisted the person to remain in despair knowing that this assistance will take huge resources, but will not help the people with anything”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan