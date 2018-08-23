Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 August

We should provide assistance to farmers – Armenian PM

We should provide assistance to farmers – Armenian PM

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. The state should assist the farmers to recover by contributing to the economic development, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s government session, Armenpress reports.

In response to the question on providing assistance to farms, the PM said: “By saying state assistance we usually understand implementation of some kind of subsidy. But state assistance also means to study that maybe sowing something else in that soil a person can spend less and gain more profit. Our actions should be based on another logic, we need to assist the person to recover, rather than to appear in the same situation every year. There is no water, there is drip irrigation: if the assistance is directed for the economy to really develop, that assistance is understandable. But as of now we have assisted the person to remain in despair knowing that this assistance will take huge resources, but will not help the people with anything”.  

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia 19:47, 08.21.2018
Viewed 16595 times
Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia

German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia 14:38, 08.17.2018
Viewed 6531 times
German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia

“Armenian velvet revolution” book released 10:07, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2233 times
“Armenian velvet revolution” book released

Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia 17:10, 08.17.2018
Viewed 1971 times
Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia

Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter 18:15, 08.17.2018
Viewed 1965 times
Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration