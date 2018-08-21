Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 August

PM Alexis Tsipras announces end of Greek debt crisis

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Greece Alexis Tsipras announced that the 8-year financial crisis is over; Greece has reached its goals and will not return back, RIA Novosti reports.

“Today is a new day for our homeland. The memoranda of tough economy, decline and social collapse are finally over. Our country regains its right to determine its fate and future as a normal European country without any foreign coercion, blackmail and new victims of our nation”, the Greek PM said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





