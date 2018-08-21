Nearly 160 requests for pardon submitted to justice ministry

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. 159 requests for pardon have been submitted to the Armenian justice ministry from the period of April 26 to August 2, justice minister Artak Zeynalyan told reporters during today’s press conference, reports Armenpress.

“Based on them 114 personal cases have been submitted to the Prime Minister’s staff to determine the further proceedings”, the minister said.

He said later a commission for pardon will be set up by the decision of the PM which will be headed by the justice minister.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan