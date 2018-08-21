Police Chief presents details over searches conducted at apartments of “thieves-in-law”

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of Armenia Valeri Osipyan presented details over the searches conducted at the apartments of “thieves-in-law”, reports Armenpress.

During today’s press conference the Police Chief told reporters that criminal cases have been launched against 4 so-called “thieves-in-law”.

“What was the reason for conducting searches? I have already stated that we have received information that some “thieves-in-law” were going to make clarifications between each other, and in order to prevent this the Police conducted searchers in their apartments in accordance with the law”, he said.

Osipyan informed that as a result of the search operations large amount of narcotics and illegal weapons have been found in their apartments.

