Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-08-18

YEREVAN, 20 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 August, USD exchange rate stood at 483.14 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.48 drams to 549.86 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 7.16 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 613.68 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 24.85 drams to 18335.52 drams. Silver price down by 3.42 drams to 226.86 drams. Platinum price up by 93.20 drams to 12131.52 drams.