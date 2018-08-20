Speaker of Parliament holds meeting with UNICEF representative in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan today received Tanja Radocaj, UNICEF representative in Armenia, the Parliament told Armenpress.

Speaker Babloyan said the protection of rights of children is always in his spotlight and highlighted in this sense the continuation of ongoing programs in Armenia.

Speaking about inclusive education in the context of protection of rights of children, the Parliament Speaker said ensuring inclusive education especially for children with special development problems should be considered as a global goal.

UNICEF representative Tanja Radocaj attached importance to the process of reforms being carried out in Armenia in the recent years.

During the meeting the sides also discussed a number of joint initiatives aimed at solving several issues in connection with the Children’s Day, and the protection of rights of children, as well as the opportunities to hold events.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan