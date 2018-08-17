Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-08-18
YEREVAN, 17 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 August, USD exchange rate stood at 483.14 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 0.48 drams to 549.86 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.07 drams to 7.16 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 0.04 drams to 613.68 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price is down by 24.85 drams to 18335.52 drams. Silver price is down by 3.42 drams to 226.86 drams. Platinum price is up by 93.20 drams to 12131.52 drams.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
