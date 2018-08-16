We are entering new stage after 100-day period, says Armenia’s PM

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. During 100 days of its activity the Armenian government has solved the main task, that is to ensure the country’s normal activity and the constant development of the economy in the post-revolutionary period, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting, reports Armenpress.

“In my opinion, after a 100-day period we are entering a new phase the main essence of which is to make major reforms in order to open new breath for our country and economy, in order to be able to record concrete prospects and results also in the context of budgetary discussions. I hope the content and energy collected during these 100 days, the results of which will be summed up tomorrow during the meeting at the Republic Square, will enable us to implement and be consistent on the issues put by the Armenian citizens before us”, the PM said.

He said there is no doubt that the government solves these issues effectively. “The victory of the Armenian people is inevitable”, PM Pashinyan stated.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan