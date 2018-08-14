We try to be useful for Armenia through investments - David Bohigian

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia Artsvik Minasyan met with Executive Vice President of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) under the U.S. Government.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills, representatives of some ministries of Armenia and Business Armenia were present at the meeting.

“The relations between the Republic of Armenia and the United States of America are at an extremely high pace. I am confident that our joint work will raise these relations to a new level”, Minasyan said. He presented the reforms carried out in the economic sphere.

David Bohigian thanked for the meeting and said, “I’m honored to visit Armenia on behalf of the Government of the USA to meet the new leadership, strengthen our relations and to discover the opportunities of increasing U.S. investments”.

Currently, OPIC implements 6 projects in Armenia. “We try to be useful for Armenia through investments that will be aimed at the establishment of infrastructures and the key spheres that have the perspective of ensuring economic growth, jobs and lasting benefits for people”, OPIC Executive Vice President said.

The Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) is a self-sustaining U.S. Government agency that helps American businesses invest in emerging markets. Established in 1971, OPIC provides businesses with the tools to manage the risks associated with foreign direct investment, fosters economic development in emerging market countries, and advances U.S. foreign policy and national security priorities. OPIC helps American businesses gain footholds in new markets, catalyzes new revenues and contributes to jobs and growth opportunities both at home and abroad. OPIC fulfills its mission by providing businesses with financing, political risk insurance, advocacy and by partnering with private equity investment fund managers.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan