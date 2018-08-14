Citizens hold protest, enter hall where ex-President Kocharyan is expected to hold press conference

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. A group of citizens are protesting against the court’s decision to release 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, reports Armenpress.

On August 14 the protesters entered the hall in Yerevan’s Erebuni Plaza hotel where the 2nd President is expected to hold a press conference.

Robert Kocharyan has been charged on July 26 over the 2008 March 1 case, under the Article 300.1 part 1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia. He has been remanded into custody. His attorneys appealed the court ruling. On August 13 the Court of Appeals approved the attorney’s appeal, and Robert Kocharyan has been released.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan