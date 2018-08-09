Armenian National Committee of New Zealand urges PM Jacinda Ardern to change stance on Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Committee of New Zealand (ANC-NZ) called on the country’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to change the government’s stance regarding the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, as well as to avoid the statement made earlier according to which the issue of the Armenian Genocide should be solved between Armenia and Turkey, ANC-NZ said, reports Armenpress.

“The Armenians of New Zealand are concerned over the government’s position on the Armenian Genocide. The PM’s stance is that New Zealand shouldn’t call the 1915 events as “genocide” and must leave this issue to the consideration of the two sides. This position only contributes to the Turkish dictatorial policy”, the statement says.

It is stated that the Armenians of New Zealand will continue to be engaged in lobbying for the recognition of the Genocide by the country’s parliament and make efforts to raise the awareness of the public and the country’s government on the 1915 events.

During a press conference in Wellington, Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern announced that the country has always recognized the 1915 tragic events, but it’s necessary to avoid using concrete terminology (“genocide” term) regarding these events and leave this issue for the consideration of the direct sides of the conflict. Earlier the Green party of New Zealand called on the country’s parliament to launch the process of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan