Prices of fruits and vegetables decrease, but that of butter and meat products increase
YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. The prices of fruits and vegetables have decreased this year compared to 2017, but the prices of meat and butter have increased instead, Armen Poghosyan – Chairman of the Consumer Association NGO, told reporters on August 8, reports Armenpress.
“Compared to 2017, this year the prices of vegetables and fruits overall have decreased by 22%. But the prices of meat and butter have increased. The price of meat increased by 12.4% compared to the last year and by 9.6% compared to the July 2018. The price of butter increased by 36% compared to 2017 and by 34% compared to July 2018”, he said.
Armen Poghosyan said if more than 25% of the family budget is spent on food, it’s a sign of poverty in developed countries. He stated that 65% of the family budget in Armenia is spent on buying food.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan