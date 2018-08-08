Our priority task is to ensure Artsakh’s security – ARF Bureau representative

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh issue remains priority for the Armenian Revolution Federation (ARF), ARF Bureau representative Hrant Margaryan said during the visit to Alik daily’s editorial office, Armenpres reports.

“I know that what I am going to say now, that some forces should try to mock that every time when the domestic situation destabilizes, domestic problems emerge, we are trying to distract the attention to Artsakh. But the problem is that Artsakh still remains our priority issue. If we lose Artsakh or have losses on the Artsakh issue, it means that all our efforts of the past 28 years will be almost in vain”, he said.

Hrant Margaryan said the victory in the Artsakh liberation war was the greatest achievement of the Armenian people.

Commenting on the recent developments, Hrant Margaryan considered normal the fact that when there is a problem in Armenia, there is also a problem in the foreign policy, Azerbaijan is becoming more active, uses this chance to implement its plans. “We shouldn’t allow this. We need to understand that our main task of today is Artsakh, to ensure its security, which means that we must be able to mobilize our whole domestic capacities in Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora in order to record progress on the Artsakh issue. We need to unite our efforts, to understand that domestic unity, reforms and change in Armenia should move on a path so that we will have progress in the Artsakh front. This must be our task. Changes, of course, are necessary, but we should make them so that we will not harm the Artsakh issue”, Hrant Margaryan said.

Talking about Armenia’s foreign policy on the Artsakh conflict settlement, the ARF Bureau representative said all political forces, regardless of being opposition or not, should conduct their activities so that there will be no shortcomings in the foreign policy and it would be possible to have stability which will have its influence on the Artsakh issue.

Summing up his remarks, Hrant Margaryan said strong and decisive voice should be heard from Artsakh, a call for national unity should be made from Artsakh since this is their main resource they can rely on and record achievements. He added that today Artsakh is the main concern, stating that even those, who today mock, are convinced that this concern is real.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan