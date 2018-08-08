Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 August

Prosecutor General’s Office rejects motion of MPs to change ex-President Kocharyan’s precautionary measure


YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. The Prosecutor General’s Office has rejected the motion of MPs on changing the precautionary measure selected against 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, the Prosecutor General’s Office told Armenpress.

“At the current stage of preliminary investigation, the grounds to remand Robert Kocharyan into custody are maintained and the selection of another precautionary measure not related to detention is still unable to guarantee the uninterrupted process of the investigation as a result of the proper conduct of the defendant”, Arevik Khachatryan, head of PR department at the Prosecutor General’s Office, said.

The Prosecutor General's Office also released the list of MPs who signed the petition:

  1. Ara Babloyan
  2. Arpine Hovhannisyan
  3. Eduard Sharmazanov
  4. V. Harutyunyan
  5. Mihran Hakobyan
  6. Karine Achemyan
  7. Jemma Baghdasaryan
  8. Knyaz Hasanov
  9. Arsen Mikhaylov
  10. Armen Ashotyan
  11. Andranik Harutyunyan
  12. Aram Harutyunyan
  13. Harutyun Karapoghosyan
  14. Ashot Arsenyan
  15. Hakob Hakobyan
  16. Karen Avagyan
  17. Arayik Hovhannisyan
  18. Vahram Baghdasaryan
  19. Robert Sargsyan
  20. Shushan Sardaryan
  21. Hermine Naghdalyan
  22. Margarit Yesayan
  23. Artashes Geghamyan
  24. Nairi Sahakyan
  25. Gagik Melikyan
  26. Rustam Makhmudyan
  27. Arayik Grigoryan
  28. Samvel Nikoyan
  29. Shushan Petrosyan
  30. Hayk Babukhanyan
  31. Galust Sahakyan
  32. Samvel Farmanyan
  33. Khosrov Harutyunyan
  34. Mihran Poghosyan
  35. Ishkhan Zakaryan
  36. Karen Bekaryan
  37. Ruzanna Muradyan
  38. Artur Gevorgyan
  39. Koryun Nahapetyan
  40. Tachat Vardapetyan
  41. Karen Karapetyan
  42. Avet Sargsyan
  43. Armenuhi Kyureghyan
  44. Romik Manukyan
  45. Ruzanna Arakelyan

Robert Kocharyan has been charged on July 26 over the 2008 March 1 case, under the Article 300.1 part 1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia. He has been remanded into custody.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 

 




