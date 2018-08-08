Prosecutor General’s Office rejects motion of MPs to change ex-President Kocharyan’s precautionary measure

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. The Prosecutor General’s Office has rejected the motion of MPs on changing the precautionary measure selected against 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, the Prosecutor General’s Office told Armenpress.

“At the current stage of preliminary investigation, the grounds to remand Robert Kocharyan into custody are maintained and the selection of another precautionary measure not related to detention is still unable to guarantee the uninterrupted process of the investigation as a result of the proper conduct of the defendant”, Arevik Khachatryan, head of PR department at the Prosecutor General’s Office, said.

The Prosecutor General's Office also released the list of MPs who signed the petition:

Ara Babloyan Arpine Hovhannisyan Eduard Sharmazanov V. Harutyunyan Mihran Hakobyan Karine Achemyan Jemma Baghdasaryan Knyaz Hasanov Arsen Mikhaylov Armen Ashotyan Andranik Harutyunyan Aram Harutyunyan Harutyun Karapoghosyan Ashot Arsenyan Hakob Hakobyan Karen Avagyan Arayik Hovhannisyan Vahram Baghdasaryan Robert Sargsyan Shushan Sardaryan Hermine Naghdalyan Margarit Yesayan Artashes Geghamyan Nairi Sahakyan Gagik Melikyan Rustam Makhmudyan Arayik Grigoryan Samvel Nikoyan Shushan Petrosyan Hayk Babukhanyan Galust Sahakyan Samvel Farmanyan Khosrov Harutyunyan Mihran Poghosyan Ishkhan Zakaryan Karen Bekaryan Ruzanna Muradyan Artur Gevorgyan Koryun Nahapetyan Tachat Vardapetyan Karen Karapetyan Avet Sargsyan Armenuhi Kyureghyan Romik Manukyan Ruzanna Arakelyan

Robert Kocharyan has been charged on July 26 over the 2008 March 1 case, under the Article 300.1 part 1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia. He has been remanded into custody.

