Special Investigation Service of Armenia charges accusations against former National Security Council Chairman

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Criminal charges are pressed against Armen Gevorgyan who held the position of Chairman of the National Security Council of Armenia during the days of March 1, 2008, ARMENPRESS reports Chairman of the Special Investigation Service of Armenia Sasun Khachatryan announced during the program “Agenda” on Public TV. “I had some information over Armen Grigoryan. I will make it public for the first time during this program. Charges are pressed against him, but not for the crime of overthrow the constitutional order”, he said.

According to Sasun Khachatryan the charges are based on WikiLeaks publication made years ago. “According to that publication, Serzh Sargsyan’s opponents appealed the results of the elections at the Constitutional Court. The Constitutional Court was to make a decision and at that time pressures were exerted against Constitutional Court Judge Valery Poghosyan. The latter applied to the representatives of the U.S. Embassy and informed that pressures are exerted on him from Robert Kocharyan’s administration through his brother who at that time worked at the administration of the second President (Robert Kocharyan-edit)”, the Chairman of the Special Investigation Service said. He added that they carried investigation in that direction and revealed that Armen Gevorgyan, together with another official, tried to exert pressure on Valery Poghosyan. “Probably they succeeded because finally Valery Poghosyan did not participate in the voting over that case”, Khachatryan added.

He noted that Armen Gevorgyan is charged with undermining the administration of justice. “This is considered a serious crime providing for up to six years imprisonment”, the official said.

Armen Gevorgyan held the position of the Chairman of the National Security Council from June 2007 to April 2008.

A Yerevan court has remanded former President Robert Kocharyan into custody. He is suspected in overthrowing the constitutional order. CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov who was Deputy Defense Minister in 2008 and the former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan are also charged with the same accusation. Harutyunyan is wanted by the Police of Armenia while Khachaturov has been released on bail of 5 million drams.