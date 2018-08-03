'Karen is alive and feels good': Armenian PM’s spouse talks to mother of Karen Ghazaryan who is in Azerbaijani captivity

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, wife of the Armenian Prime Minister, talked to mother of Karen Ghazaryan, who is currently in the Azerbaijani captivity, and provided information about her son, reports Armenpress.

“I am happy to announce that today I talked to the mother of Karen Ghazaryan, who is in Azerbaijani captivity, and I conveyed to her a very important and awaited information I have received from the head of the International Committee of Red Cross delegation to Armenia. Yesterday, the ICRC representatives visited captive Karen Ghazaryan, he was alive and felt good. Karen received his mother’s letter. Karen said everything is good with him”, Anna Hakobyan said on Facebook.

On July 15, 2018 the Azerbaijani defense ministry announced that it pushed back, with the formulation of the Azerbaijani media, a sabotage group of the Armenian Armed Forces in the direction of Qazax region, and one of the group members was taken captive. Immediately after this statement Armenia’s defense ministry announced that that person is Karen Ghazaryan, a resident of Berdavan village of Armenia’s Tavush province, who faces mental problems, doesn’t serve and has never served in the Armenian Armed Forces.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan