Russian deputy defense minister denies media reports on suspending arms supply to Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Russian deputy defense minister Alexander Fomin denies the Russian media reports according to which Russia may suspend delivering arms to Armenia under the loan agreement worth 100 million USD, reports Armenpress.

“That information is not true”, the Russian deputy defense minister told reporters in Armenia’s Monte Melkonyan Military-Sports College.

Asked how he assesses the situation over CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, Alexander Fomin said Armenia conducts justice.

CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov has been charged over the 2008 March 1-2 unrest in Yerevan. He has been remanded into custody, but later was released on bail. After several Russian statements following these events, the Russian media reported that Moscow may suspend the arms supply to Armenia by the 100 million USD loan agreement.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan