Azerbaijani president again brings NK conflict’s peaceful settlement into deadlock

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev again brings the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict into a deadlock, by continuing to toughen the rhetoric and addressing threats to Armenia, reports Armenpress.

During the inauguration ceremony of apartments in Lokbatan settlement in Baku, the Azerbaijani president again made statements on “exerting pressure on Armenia”, as well as similar remarks which have nothing to do with the reality.

“If Armenia’s leadership continues to prolong the negotiations, we will continue our policy of isolation by using all measures”, Aliyev said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan