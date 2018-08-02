Armenian culture ministry denies media reports on transferring money to SOAD’s Serj Tankian for shooting a film

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Davit Matevosyan, advisor to the Armenian minister of culture, denies the media reports according to which culture minister Lilit Makunts transferred 48 million drams to world famous American-Armenian rock musician, soloist of SOAD group Serj Tankian to shoot a film about the velvet revolution.

“This information has nothing to do with the reality. The Armenian culture minister hasn’t provided any money to Serj Tankian”, Davit Matevosyan told Armenpress.

