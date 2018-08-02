There can be no talk on political persecution: Armenia’s SIS chief on Russian FM’s statement

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Head of the Special Investigative Service of Armenia Sasun Khachatryan commented on the statement of Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov who said the ongoing events in Armenia contradict the statements of the country’s new leadership according to which they will refuse to persecute their predecessors for political reasons, reports Armenpress.

Sasun Khachatryan said there can be no talk about the political persecution, but added that the SIS chief is not the official who should comment on the statements of the foreign minister of another country.

“This process is within strict legal procedures, and I want to officially inform those who repeatedly state that the SIS decision on charge questions the results of the elections, that there is no such provision in our decision. We have not questioned the election results. We have just stated that the citizens, who considered the election results fake, went to the streets to restore their rights”, Sasun Khachatryan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan