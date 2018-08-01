His Holiness Garegin II receives minister of labor and social affairs

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, on July 31 received minister of labor and social affairs Mane Tandilyan, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin told Armenpress.

His Holiness Garegin II congratulated the minister on appointment and expressed wishes of productive work in her activities.

During the meeting they discussed the ongoing programs by the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin in the social field, in particular, the child care centers. Issues relating to the cooperation between the ministry and the social services of the Mother See on this matter were discussed.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan