Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 July

Armenian President awarded Italy’s Order of Merit


YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Italian President Sergio Mattarella, currently in Armenia on a state visit, has awarded Armenian President Armen Sarkissian with the highest honor of Italy, the Knight Grand Cross with Collar Order of Merit, Sarkissian’s Office said.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration