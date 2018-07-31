Armenian President awarded Italy’s Order of Merit
YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Italian President Sergio Mattarella, currently in Armenia on a state visit, has awarded Armenian President Armen Sarkissian with the highest honor of Italy, the Knight Grand Cross with Collar Order of Merit, Sarkissian’s Office said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
