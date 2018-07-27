Mkhitaryan comments on difference between Arsenal and Manchester United

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian national football team captain, London’s Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan commented on the difference between Arsenal and Manchester United, reports Armenpress.

“When I came to Arsenal, I felt the warmth. Arsenal always played offensive football, but under Jose Mourinho the Man United is playing differently. I am not criticizing him. It was just a different philosophy. But I am enjoying myself more at Arsenal than at United”, Mkhitaryan said.

During these days London’s Arsenal is holding training camp in Singapore.

Mkhitaryan transferred from Manchester United to London’s Arsenal in January 2018.

