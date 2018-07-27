Armenia ready to establish diplomatic relations with Turkey without preconditions, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is ready to establish diplomatic relations with Turkey without preconditions, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told AL Jazeera in an interview for Talk to Al Jazeera.

Pashinyan noted that the currently closed Armenian-Turkish border is Turkey’s fault, not Armenia’s.

“It is Turkey that closed border with Armenia. In fact, that border is open from the Armenian side. And it is Turkey that should make decision on opening the border. And Armenia is ready to establish diplomatic relations with Turkey without preconditions, without any precondition, and it is Turkey that should make decision in that,” he said.

Pashinyan emphasized that Armenia is in favor of peaceful and negotiated solutions of existing regional issues.

“We are ready to be constructive in making our region more prosperous and peaceful and more secure,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan