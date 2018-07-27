Armenian PM participates in Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session in Russia

St.PETERSBURG, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. The regular session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council has kicked off in St. Petersburg, Russia, with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan in attendance.

The narrow format session of heads of government of EEU countries has already begun, chaired by Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev.

An expanded format session will follow this meeting. Issues concerning the development and strengthening of integration processes in the Eurasian area are expected to be discussed.

The Armenian PM will later visit the Kamsky Park, where he will lay flowers at the statue of Komitas. Pashinyan will also visit the Hermitage.

