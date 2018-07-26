Lydian Armenia suspects protesting environmentalists are actually backed by business sabotage interests

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Lydian Armenia is demanding to reveal the behind-the-scenes instigators of the protests against its Amulsar project and to open the roads leading to the mine.

Along with a statement, the company also released a video.

“Lydian Armenia has numerously informed that those who are illegally blocking the roads leading to the Amulsar mine are financed by various interested individuals, and Lydian Armenia has reasonable doubts that the instigators of these protests and the supporters also include mining companies.

The video is a bright example of the fact that those who are blocking the roads are being funded by stakeholder individual, and aren’t guided by environmental concerns. The video clearly shows how former governor of Syunik and Zangezur CMC director Vahe Hakobyan’s driver is supplying those who are blocking the road with food with Hakobyan’s official vehicle.

This fact once again shows that the people who are blocking the roads are backed with forces seeking special goals, having great financial resources and clear interests, who in addition to the artificial protests are consistently defaming Lydian Armenia through active [black PR] campaigns by using all opportunities of media resources, social media and political platforms.

We draw the attention of the police and the national security service on the video and we demand to reveal the truth, immediately unblock the roads leading to the mine, hold those guilty to account and not leave the fate of Armenia’s best mining project, the largest investor and most responsible company to the whim of guided, illegal demonstrators,” Lydian Armenia said in a statement.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan